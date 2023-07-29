Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $90,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 16,307.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCI opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.