Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

