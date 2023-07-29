Savant Capital LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,901,000 after purchasing an additional 617,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.10 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

