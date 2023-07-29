6,500 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,299,000 after buying an additional 513,491 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,534,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,980,000 after buying an additional 147,653 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

