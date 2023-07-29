Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,794,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,339 shares of company stock worth $2,666,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SLB opened at $57.15 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

