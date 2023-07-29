Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

