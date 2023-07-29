The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

