Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.23.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

