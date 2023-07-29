Savant Capital LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,313,000 after purchasing an additional 254,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $445.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.