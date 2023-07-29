Savant Capital LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,452,000 after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $354.05 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.79 and a 200-day moving average of $324.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,980 shares of company stock worth $14,789,852. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

