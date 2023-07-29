Savant Capital LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 907.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,308.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,318.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,434.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 3,344.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,490.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

