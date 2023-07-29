Savant Capital LLC Invests $407,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.642 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

