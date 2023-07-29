Savant Capital LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND opened at $91.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

