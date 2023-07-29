The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

