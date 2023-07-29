Savant Capital LLC Buys 285 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

