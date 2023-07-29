9,150 Shares in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Ultra Financials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

UYG stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

