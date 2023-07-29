BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after acquiring an additional 174,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 240,723 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

