Savant Capital LLC Sells 327 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.