Savant Capital LLC Has $384,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 122,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

