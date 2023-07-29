Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $150.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -162.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.66. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

