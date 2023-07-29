Savant Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after buying an additional 187,220 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IYF stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $82.30.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

