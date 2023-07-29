Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 626.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $280.12 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.14 and a 200-day moving average of $236.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

