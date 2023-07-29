Oppenheimer Trims NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Target Price to $81.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

