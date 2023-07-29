UBS Group Downgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

PKX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POSCO currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE PKX opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. POSCO has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $133.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

