StockNews.com Lowers Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

NYSE:PARR opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

