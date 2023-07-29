Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $24,449.04 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $24,449.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,509,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,303,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,780 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $43,896.60.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $53,946.94.

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $65,664.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

