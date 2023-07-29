New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 700 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.94.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

