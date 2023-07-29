New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 7,200 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after purchasing an additional 170,547 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

