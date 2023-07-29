New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

