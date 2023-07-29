New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Equifax by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.0 %

Equifax stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.65.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

