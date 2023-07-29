New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,100 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,253,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,562,000 after buying an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 829,982 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,905,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

SKX opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

