New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.15 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

