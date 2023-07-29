Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $375.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.90.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LAD opened at $306.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.58 and its 200 day moving average is $252.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.