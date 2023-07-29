Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $550,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

