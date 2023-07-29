New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $381.90 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

