Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

CSTM opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Constellium by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Constellium by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,995 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $45,696,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Constellium by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $17,057,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

