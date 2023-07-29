Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Raised to $24.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.89. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 869,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 178,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 87,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

