Raymond James Downgrades Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Outperform

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Ladder Capital Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81.
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
