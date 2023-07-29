Raymond James Downgrades Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Outperform

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 885,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,854 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 75.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 27.7% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 271,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 58,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.