Raymond James Downgrades Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Outperform

Jul 29th, 2023

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADRGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 885,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,854 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 75.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 27.7% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 271,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 58,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

