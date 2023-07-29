Wells Fargo & Company Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $465.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ODFL. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $427.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.70. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $428.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

