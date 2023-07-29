MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

