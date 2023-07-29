MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

