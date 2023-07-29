Wells Fargo & Company Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $465.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ODFL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.57.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $427.59 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $428.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.