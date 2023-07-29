Piper Sandler Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $74.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

PB stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

