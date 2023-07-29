Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PB. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PB opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

