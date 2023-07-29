Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $144.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $124.99 on Thursday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

