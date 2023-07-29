Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $144.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,182,000 after buying an additional 1,639,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

