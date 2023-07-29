Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $435.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on META. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

