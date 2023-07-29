OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $57.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $45.35 on Thursday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after buying an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,464,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after buying an additional 236,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

