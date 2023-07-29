OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $57.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after buying an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

