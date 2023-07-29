Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) versus Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Critical Contrast

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A Movano N/A -224.99% -165.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sonova and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 3 4 1 0 1.75 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sonova presently has a consensus price target of $295.00, suggesting a potential upside of 432.68%. Given Sonova’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonova is more favorable than Movano.

Sonova has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonova and Movano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $3.66 billion 4.62 $706.52 million N/A N/A Movano N/A N/A -$30.33 million ($0.90) -1.56

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Movano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonova beats Movano on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It also develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC), for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

